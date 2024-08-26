US Open day one: Novak Djokovic begins bid for 25th grand slam title

Support truly

The US Open, the final grand slam of the year, begins on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points from the first day at Flushing Meadows.

Thiem to say goodbye?

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem is calling time on his career after the Austrian Open later this year and he has the honour of opening play on Arthur Ashe.

The 2020 champion, the only time the talented Austrian won a grand slam, takes on home favourite Ben Shelton hoping to extend his grand slam career a few more days.

In pursuit of 25

Novak Djokovic begins his pursuit of a record 25th grand slam title in Monday’s night session on Ashe, with a friendly looking match against Romanian qualifier Radu Albot.

The Serbian, who is fresh from his Olympic gold medal win in Paris, has not won a grand slam since he was last in New York 12 months ago.

If he can defend his title in a fortnight’s time, he will go clear of Margaret Court as the player with the most grand slam singles titles.

Brit Watch

Two of the six Britons in New York are in action on day one.

Jan Choinski came through qualifying to book his first spot in the US Open main draw. He plays Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena first up on Court 16.

British number three Harriet Dart, who made the third round at Wimbledon, is third on Court 16 as she takes on France’s Chloe Paquet.