Novak Djokovic’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ celebration dance at US Open explained

Novak Djokovic pulled out a dance in celebration after his victory over Taylor Fritz at the US Open 2025 for his daughter’s birthday.

The Serbian, who has advanced to the semi-finals aged 38 and extended his dominant record over the American to 11-0, unveiled some dance moves to music from the hit movie "KPop Demon Hunters".

Djokovic detailed how his daughter, Tara, who turned 8 on Tuesday, was a huge fan of the Netflix smash hit film.

The 24-time men’s singles grand slam champion met Fritz at the net after rounding out his 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win, before producing a little jig in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

And Djokovic claimed the win was “a big present for” Tara, who is not in attendance at Flushing Meadows.

While Djokovic eagerly awaits Tara’s review when she watches the dance back on Wednesday.

“We are at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them,” he said.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures after winning the men's singles quarterfinal tennis match against USA's Taylor Fritz ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Hopefully I’ll make her smile when she wakes up in the morning.”

For those unaware, Djokovic explained to the crowd that the dance is based on “KPop Demon Hunters,” the Sony Pictures/Netflix movie, which has rocketed to the top of the streaming giant’s global rankings.

And fans have taken to the internet to share art, covers, cosplay and choreography in relation to the film, which surrounds a fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X and their quest to fight demons.

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and No. 8 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Djokovic will hope to bring out the celebration once more on Friday when he meets Carlos Alcaraz, who is yet to drop a set in New York after a rampant win over Jiri Lehecka, with the Spaniard’s own signature celebration over the last week surrounding his love of golf.