Novak Djokovic powers past impressive Cameron Norrie to close in on 100th title

Novak Djokovic will bid for a 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open after ending Cameron Norrie’s encouraging week in the semi-finals.

The 24-time grand slam champion has been stuck on 99 since winning an emotional Olympic gold medal last summer, losing finals in Shanghai last year and in Miami in the spring.

But he will have another chance to reach the milestone when he takes on Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday after beating Norrie 6-4 6-7 (6) 6-1.

It has been a tough season so far for the former British No 1 but he has found some form on the clay and came through qualifying in Switzerland before making it to the last four.

He had won only one set in four previous meetings against Djokovic and managed another here before his challenge faded in the decider.

Norrie looked strong early on but Djokovic, who turned 38 on Thursday, began to apply consistent pressure and, having saved break points in the fifth game, he was broken in the seventh, with the second seed going on to take the opening set.

Errors crept into the Djokovic game in the second, though, and Norrie had a chance to force a decider when he led 5-2 only for the Serbian to save a set point and pull level.

open image in gallery Former British No 1 Cameron Norrie enjoyed a good week in Swizerland ( PA )

Djokovic missed a match point in the tie-break before a backhand wide gave the set to Norrie but the British player, who faces Daniil Medvedev in the opening round of the French Open, was quickly on the back foot in the third set and could not recover.

In his on-court interview, Djokovic said: “It was the toughest match of the tournament for me so far for sure. Second set he was a break up and I managed to come back, tie-break, match point, I got a bit tight there, missed a couple of mid-court shots.

“That’s what happens but I’m really glad how I regrouped in the third and played really the best set of the tournament. It means a lot so let’s go for a title.”

Earlier, Hurkacz defeated Sebastian Ofner 6-3 6-4 in the other semi-final.

PA