Coach Murray’s influence and TV rows – Alcaraz v Djokovic talking points

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will do battle in another huge encounter in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

It is the earliest stage they have faced each other at any tournament, with Djokovic having won four of their seven meetings so far.

Here, the PA news agency assesses the keys to the match-up.

Murray factor

When Djokovic decided to hire Andy Murray as his coach, it was with these sort of matches in mind. The Scot faced Alcaraz as a player and his tactical nous might prove to be a key advantage in a battle where a few points could make the difference.

Olympic legacy

Alcaraz had struck two huge blows against Djokovic by first battling to a five-set win in the 2023 Wimbledon final and then comfortably retaining his title last summer. But three weeks later the Serbian got his own back in a pulsating Olympic final to claim the prize he wanted the most and show Alcaraz that the shift of generations is not yet complete.

Surface

Only two of their previous matches were played on hard courts, with Djokovic winning both – at the ATP Finals and Cincinnati Masters, both in 2023. The 37-year-old has made Melbourne Park his own over the years, meanwhile, winning 10 titles, while Alcaraz is looking to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Form

Neither man has yet been seriously tested in this year’s first grand slam, with Djokovic dropping sets in his opening two rounds against two low-ranked rivals but looking strong against dangerous Czech duo Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka.

Alcaraz’s only dropped set so far came in the third round against Nuno Borges. The Spaniard is 16 years younger than his rival and should have the physical advantage but he will need to avoid the type of erratic display that cost him at times last season, while his remodelled serve also remains a work in progress.

TV row

Djokovic may be tempted to quote Mario Balotelli and say: “Why always me?” The Serbian’s latest source of tension Down Under came when he refused to do an on-court interview in protest at comments from Australian TV presenter Tony Jones that he deemed disrespectful. Jones has since apologised, and Djokovic insisted the row would not be fuel to his fire, but he has shown many times in the past that he is at his best when he is fighting against something.