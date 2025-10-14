Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Kyrgios has claimed Andy Murray snubbed an invite to appear on his podcast and said they are no longer friends.

Murray has historically been friendly with Kyrgios, a controversial character in the tennis world, and spoke up to defend the Australian from media scrutiny during his career. But Kyrgios says their relationship has broken down.

“I wouldn’t even know if he’s a friend anymore,” Kyrgios said on The Unscripted Show podcast. “I guess he’s just like a colleague. We used to be closer. He was one of the people that was very supportive of me through there. But now we kind of don’t talk as much.

“I wanted him on a podcast and he acted too important. So there’s your truth. It’s like, ‘bro, find some time’.”

It marks a significant shift in tone since Kyrgios – who avoided a criminal conviction in 2023 after he admitted assaulting his ex-girlfriend – appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored in July 2024.

“He’s an amazing athlete, one of the best that’s ever stepped onto court,” Kyrgios said. “Reputation-wise, I don’t think one person says anything bad about Andy in the locker room. You know you’re going to get an amazing competitor. He’s always been supportive of me and my career and we’ve had a great friendship.”

Kyrgios spent time in a psychiatric ward in London in 2019 after struggling with his mental health, and he revealed to Morgan that Murray raised concerns with a member of his camp after spotting damage on his arm after a practice session.

“Andy was always a big supporter of me. As soon as I came on the tour, he kind of saw a work in progress and took me under his wing. Then he realised later in my career that I don’t think I was coachable or I was on my own path, but he was always someone that was looking out for me.

“He saw it [the self-harm] and he said, ‘What’s that on your arm?’ It was pretty bad at that stage. Andy obviously was trying to give me advice on it. But I was just so stuck in my ways at that time that I didn’t listen. Obviously I’m very thankful. I thank him a lot.”