Mika Stojsavljevic’s US Open celebrations cut short by return to school

US Open junior champion Mika Stojsavljevic will have no time to celebrate her title as she goes back to school on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old ensured there was British success in New York as she won the girls’ tournament with a straight-sets win over Wakana Sonobe.

She became the first British girl to triumph at Flushing Meadows in New York since Heather Watson in 2009, but it is back to reality next week as she starts Year 11.

The Londoner, who is from Hammersmith, studies at Loughborough Amhurst School, which is tied to the LTA National Academy, and is praying she avoids a maths lesson on her first day back.

“I’m going back to school on Tuesday. I’m flying back on Sunday and then going back to school,” she said.

“I have my GCSEs this year, and obviously it’s important to get those done. We’ll see after that.

“I hate maths! I haven’t got my timetable yet, but I’m sure it will be pretty intense. It probably might be a little bit different for me.

“In our set-up, it’s only tennis players in our classroom. They have made these really small classrooms to make sure it’s just focused on us.

“So I think it will be a little bit easier just being with tennis people.

“But around school it might be a little bit different.”