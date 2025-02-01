Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury clinch vital win for Great Britain
Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury took Great Britain to within one win of victory in their Davis Cup tie in Japan.
The British pair beat Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki 7-6 7-6 in the doubles to put Britain 2-1 ahead in Miki.
Chances were at a premium in the first set, Skupski and Salisbury forging the only two break points but had to settle for taking the set in a tie break.
The Japanese pair earned the only two break points of the second set, but they were unable to take either chance – Skupski and Salisbury sealing the match at the first attempt in the tie break.
Jacob Fearnley, who beat former Grand Slam finalist Kei Nishikori to level the match on his Davis Cup debut, was taking on Yoshihito Nishioka in the first of the concluding singles matches.
Billy Harris, who lost the opening rubber to Nishioka, was due to take on the experienced Nishikori in the final match.