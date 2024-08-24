Naomi Osaka grateful as ballet coach Simone Elliott helps avoid ‘breakdowns’

Support truly

Naomi Osaka says a ballet coach has helped her control her emotions on court.

The 26-year-old is back at the US Open, where she is a two-time winner, after missing last year’s tournament following the birth of her first child.

Before her maternity break, Osaka was open about her mental health issues, which often presented themselves during a match.

But Osaka has linked up with ballet coach Simone Elliott, who also works as her mental coach, and says it is having a positive effect.

“I’m really grateful for her,” the Japanese said. “We do have journaling sessions. She’s actually the one that told me to get my little journal book that I read on court sometimes.

“It is kind of more casual, but I think it’s just because she knows that’s the type of person I am.

“I remember in Cincinnati the day before my qualifying match, I was having a really hard time and an hour before the match I asked if I could talk to her.

“We talked it through. Then obviously I was able to win the match, and I felt pretty good after that.

“So you know me, I have had these moments where I have kind of had a breakdown on court. I feel like if I didn’t talk to her, that possibly could have happened again in that moment.”