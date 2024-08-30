Naomi Osaka eliminated after second round loss to Karolina Muchova

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Naomi Osaka’s Arthur Ashe homecoming has been ruined by Karolina Muchova.

The two-time champion’s first time playing on the main court at the US Open for the first time since 2022 did not go well.

Osaka, who has enjoyed the best moments of her career on the American court, wore an outlandish outfit featuring a big bow.

But unfortunately for the Japanese star, a place in the third round came gift-wrapped for Muchova, who dispatched her 6-3 7-6 (5).

Still, these are encouraging baby steps for Osaka on her return to the sport following the birth of her first child. The 26-year-old has also regularly spoken about her mental health battles.

Muchova, a semi-finalist in New York last year, will now face Anastasia Potapova and has a presentable chance of going deep into the tournament again.

The Czech, who underwent wrist surgery in February, said: “Look around, this is unbelievable, the atmosphere and the people, it is crazy energy and I love it.

“I am really happy with how I performed today.

“This year the biggest win for me is that I can play again, I am really grateful, this is just the cherry on top to be here.”