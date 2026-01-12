Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Wimbledon finalist retires from tennis – 18 months after last match

The 35-year-old won eight tour titles but had not played a competitive match since the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Milos Raonic has retired from professional tennis
Milos Raonic has retired from professional tennis (Getty Images)

Milos Raonic has announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 35.

The big-serving Canadian, who lost to Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final in 2016, has not played a competitive match since the 2024 Olympics in Paris, when he lost to Germany’s Dominik Koepfer.

Raonic was blighted by injuries in the decade since that run at SW19 and a shoulder issue sidelined him over the last 18 months. On Sunday, Raonic confirmed he has decided to call it a day.

"The time has come, I am retiring from tennis," Raonic said on social media. "This is a moment you know will come one day, but somehow you never feel ready for it. This is as ready as I will ever be.

"Tennis has been my love and obsession for most of my life.

"I have been the luckiest person to get to live out and fulfil my dreams. I got to show up every day and focus on just getting better, seeing where that will take me, and playing a game I was introduced to at eight-year-old by complete luck.

"Somehow, this became my entire obsession and childhood. and then became my profession and life."

Raonic won eight tour titles and reached a career-high of No 3 in the world. He also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2016, his standout season on tour.

"What's next? I won't be slowing down,” he added.

“There is so much more life to live, and I am as motivated and hungry as I was in 2011, when I broke through on tour. I will put the same effort and intensity into the next thing.

