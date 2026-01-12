Former Wimbledon finalist retires from tennis – 18 months after last match
The 35-year-old won eight tour titles but had not played a competitive match since the 2024 Olympics in Paris
Milos Raonic has announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 35.
The big-serving Canadian, who lost to Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final in 2016, has not played a competitive match since the 2024 Olympics in Paris, when he lost to Germany’s Dominik Koepfer.
Raonic was blighted by injuries in the decade since that run at SW19 and a shoulder issue sidelined him over the last 18 months. On Sunday, Raonic confirmed he has decided to call it a day.
"The time has come, I am retiring from tennis," Raonic said on social media. "This is a moment you know will come one day, but somehow you never feel ready for it. This is as ready as I will ever be.
"Tennis has been my love and obsession for most of my life.
"I have been the luckiest person to get to live out and fulfil my dreams. I got to show up every day and focus on just getting better, seeing where that will take me, and playing a game I was introduced to at eight-year-old by complete luck.
"Somehow, this became my entire obsession and childhood. and then became my profession and life."
Raonic won eight tour titles and reached a career-high of No 3 in the world. He also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2016, his standout season on tour.
"What's next? I won't be slowing down,” he added.
“There is so much more life to live, and I am as motivated and hungry as I was in 2011, when I broke through on tour. I will put the same effort and intensity into the next thing.
