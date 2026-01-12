Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Milos Raonic has announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 35.

The big-serving Canadian, who lost to Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final in 2016, has not played a competitive match since the 2024 Olympics in Paris, when he lost to Germany’s Dominik Koepfer.

Raonic was blighted by injuries in the decade since that run at SW19 and a shoulder issue sidelined him over the last 18 months. On Sunday, Raonic confirmed he has decided to call it a day.

"The time has come, I am retiring from tennis," Raonic said on social media. "This is a moment you know will come one day, but somehow you never feel ready for it. This is as ready as I will ever be.

"Tennis has been my love and obsession for most of my life.

"I have been the luckiest person to get to live out and fulfil my dreams. I got to show up every day and focus on just getting better, seeing where that will take me, and playing a game I was introduced to at eight-year-old by complete luck.

"Somehow, this became my entire obsession and childhood. and then became my profession and life."

Raonic won eight tour titles and reached a career-high of No 3 in the world. He also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2016, his standout season on tour.

"What's next? I won't be slowing down,” he added.

“There is so much more life to live, and I am as motivated and hungry as I was in 2011, when I broke through on tour. I will put the same effort and intensity into the next thing.