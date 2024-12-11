Transgender women to be banned from playing in most domestic female competitions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Transgender women will be banned from playing in the female category in most domestic tennis competitions in Britain from next month.

Current Lawn Tennis Association rules allow players to self identify but, from January 25, 2025, trans women and non-binary individuals assigned male at birth will only be allowed to compete in the male category in Specified competitions.

These include leagues and tournaments in tennis and padel involving players from different clubs and venues, from the national championships down to local level.

Intra-venue events, such as club championships and social tournaments, have been designated Non-specified and it will be up to individual venues to decide their own policy.

The LTA does not have jurisdiction over international events such as Wimbledon or ATP, WTA or International Tennis Federation tournaments, so this policy will only apply to domestic tennis.

Currently, trans women are allowed to compete in the female category in WTA and ITF events providing they meet restrictions on testosterone levels.

The LTA has made opening tennis up to all sections of society its core strategy but cited physiological male advantages, including longer levers and increased cardio-vascular capacity, for its change in policy.

“It is clear that tennis and padel are gender-affected sports – the average man has an advantage when playing against the average woman,” read a statement.

“The current broad consensus, including the conclusion of the review carried out by the Sports Councils Equality Group, is that this advantage is likely to be retained to a significant degree in trans women, making competition potentially unfair.

“We are changing our policy to restrict trans women and non-binary individuals assigned male at birth from playing in the women’s category in Specified, inter-venue, competitions.

“We want to encourage local venues to ensure that they are as inclusive as possible for trans and non-binary individuals, providing opportunities to compete in a friendly environment. In line with this, our own Local Tennis Leagues product (largely played in parks) will remain fully inclusive.”

The new policy is the result of an 18-month process involving consultation with affected groups and other sports, and the LTA pledged to review the policy going forward.

“We recognise the diversity of opinion around this matter and would like to assure the tennis community that the LTA will continue to listen to all views and keep the policy under review in response to emerging research and data, and further guidance from other relevant bodies,” the statement concluded.