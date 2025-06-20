Katie Boulter’s bid for Nottingham treble ended by American McCartney Kessler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Boulter’s reign as the queen of Nottingham is over after she lost in the quarter-finals to McCartney Kessler.

Boulter was gunning for a third successive Nottingham Open crown, having won in 2023 and 2024, but came unstuck against the world number 42 with victory in sight.

The British number two was 4-3 up with a break of serve in the final set, but lost the last three games, including her serve twice, to go down 6-3 3-6 6-4.

That saw her 12-match winning run on her home court come to an end.

American Kessler said: “It was a really tight match, it was close. I wanted to stay within myself and keep playing my game and luckily I came out on top.

“We are both aggressive players, so there was a lot of shot-making.

“I am trying to get as many titles as I can and put myself in the position to win titles. I am looking forward to the rest of the weekend.”

She will play Linda Noskova or Rebecca Sramkova in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Dayana Yastremska will play Magda Linette in the other semi-final.

Ukrainian Yastremska beat former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-3 7-6 (6) in the quarter-final.

Linette downed top seed Clara Tauson 6-2 7-5 to book her spot in the last four.