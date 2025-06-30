Katie Boulter rounds off record-breaking day at Wimbledon with stunning victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Boulter basked in one of the biggest wins of her career after joining the rest of the Brit Pack in the Wimbledon second round.

The British number two sank Spanish ninth seed Paula Badosa 6-2 3-6 6-4 for only her fourth win over a top-10 player, and her first in more than a year.

She said: “I mean, it’s certainly up there. Centre Court, Wimbledon, as a Brit, against a top-10 player, for me doesn’t get that much better.

“It is one of the reasons why I do play tennis, to win matches like that, and to have a go at the best in the world. I do feel like it is one of the best ones for sure in my career.

“I can’t tell you it’s the top one, because there’s been a few, but it’s definitely been top three.”

It meant seven heaven for Britain with Boulter and six other home stars through to round two, the highest total in a single day in the open era.

It was also sweet revenge for Boulter, who lost in three sets to Badosa in their only other meeting, at the French Open last year.

The 28-year-old had to wait until the early evening to start her match after Carlos Alcaraz’s four-and-a-half-hour marathon against Fabio Fognini.

But she seemed determined not to hang around, racing away with the first set in just 31 minutes, before the majority of the crowd had returned to Centre Court.

Badosa’s timing had seemed way off, but just as she rediscovered her rhythm, Boulter’s deserted her with three double faults from 30-15 gifting her opponent a break to level the match.

Boulter fell a break down in the decider but hit straight back and then struck at 5-4, breaking to 15 to win in an hour and 54 minutes.

However, she revealed: “I was bricking it completely.

“I’ve played a lot of matches recently where I started out great and kind of let it slip. I just tried to compete today and fight.”

Boulter will face Argentinian lucky loser Solana Sierra in the second round on Wednesday.