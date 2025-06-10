British number one Katie Boulter edges past Ajla Tomljanovic at Queen’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British number one Katie Boulter battled through her grass court singles season opener to claim a 7-6 (4) 1-6 6-4 victory over Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic at Queen’s.

The 28-year-old, who secured a doubles victory alongside compatriot Emma Raducanu on Monday, was broken in her opening game, but found herself in a position to serve for the set after taking a 5-3 advantage.

But Tomljanovic immediately broke back, eventually forcing an opening set tiebreak in which she was edged out by an emphatic winner from Boulter.

Tomljanovic held the first game of the second set before Boulter, who struggled with her first serves, bounced back from a pair of double faults to make it 1-1.

The qualifier then seized control, winning five straight games to force a deciding set, and made it six games in a row when she claimed the first game of the third.

Boulter began to swing the contest in her favour, breaking Tomljanovic’s serve three times to make it 5-4 and, with the Australian serving to stay in it, digging deep to see herself through after nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Earlier, Heather Watson set up a second-round meeting with fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina after upsetting world number 27 Yulia Putintseva, 107 places above her in the rankings, 6-4 6-3.

Former British number one Watson won all four of her break points to see off her Kazakh opponent in an hour and 22 minutes.