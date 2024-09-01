I don’t think I play like a man – Karolina Muchova brushes off Chris Evert post

Support truly

Karolina Muchova says she does not “play like a man” after unwittingly becoming embroiled in controversy.

ESPN commentator Chris Evert was forced to apologise after she said the Czech “wants to play like a guy” after she beat Naomi Osaka in the US Open second round.

Muchova followed up that win with another convincing victory over Anastasia Potapova to book her place in the second week at Flushing Meadows.

Evert’s original post on social media was accused of gender stereotyping by women’s player Ons Jabeur, while Nick Kyrgios also criticised the comment.

The American later apologised on X, posting: “I apologise if I offended you both, certainly not my intention. The power, mobility, and athleticism has improved so much, and many women I interview have men idols who they aspire to play like.

“Again, maybe my delivery could’ve been better, so sorry!”

Muchova tried to keep her distance from the storm, only to say: “I don’t think I play like a man. I don’t know what to say about that.

“I don’t really know what she said. But obviously I took some inspiration from, let’s name Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic.

“I like to follow what they do. Then it kind of inspires me. I don’t think I play that way.”

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula kept her ambitions of a maiden grand slam alive after easing past Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3 6-3 to open Arthur Ashe while Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini won 6-3 6-4 against Yulia Putintseva.

World number one Iga Swiatek continued her quest for a second New York title with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

“I enjoyed it very much. It is always special in New York,” she said.

“I just wanted to focus on myself because I know if I do the right work I am going to be fine.

“It’s not like my tennis is perfect, it is weird because I have been number one and winning tournaments, I feel I need to work on some stuff.”

Caroline Wozniaki continues to roll back the years as she made it through to the fourth round for the second successive year.

The 34-year-old has dropped just 12 games in her first three matches, but tougher tests will lie ahead.

“I love playing here,” she said. “Any time I get to play another match here, I’m very pleased with that.

“I’m thrilled to be into the second week, of course. Then just excited to get to play, hopefully, on one of the big courts in the next one as well and kind of move from there.”