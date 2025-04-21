Jelena Ostapenko crushes Aryna Sabalenka in shock Stuttgart final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko crushed world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-1 on Monday to win the clay-court title in Stuttgart for her first singles trophy of the year.

Sabalenka, in her fourth final on Stuttgart's clay after losing the showcase match in 2021, 2022 and 2023, was no match for her opponent's fierce baseline power while also struggling with her first serve.

In her first clay-court tournament since last year's French Open, the Belarusian was broken in the very first game.

World number 24 Ostapenko, who also ousted world number two Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament, earned another three break points at 4-2 but could not convert any of them with the Belarusian hanging on.

Sabalenka finally carved out her first break only to be broken straight back before Ostapenko clinched the first set.

In the second set the pair traded early breaks but the Latvian powered through, winning 16 of 18 points to break Sabalenka twice and race to a 5-1 lead.

Another erratic Sabalenka service game handed Ostapenko two match points and made sure of her first singles title when she fired a sensational crosscourt forehand winner on a second serve.

The 27-year-old Ostapenko, won the French Open in 2017. It is her only major title so far. She reached a career-best ranking of fifth the following year.