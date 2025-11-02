Jannik Sinner reclaims World No 1 from Carlos Alcaraz with Paris Masters title
Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a close final to win the Paris Masters without dropping a set
Jannik Sinner extended his winning streak to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and win the Paris Masters title, while reclaiming the World No 1 ranking with Carlos Alcaraz.
The 24-year-old Italian completed a dominant week in Paris by beating the in-form Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6 (7-4), sweeping to his first Paris title without dropping a set.
Sinner has now also won 26 matches in a row on indoor hard courts ahead of the four-time grand slam champion’s first defence of his ATP Finals title on home soil later this month.
Alcaraz, however, remains the favourite to finish as the year-end World No 1, with the Spaniard taking a lead of 1,050 points into the final event of the season in Turin, Italy.
For Auger-Aliassime, it was an opportunity missed as the Canadian ninth seed needed to win the title to book his spot in the season-ending ATP Finals.
"It is huge, it was such an intense final, we both knew what is on the line," Sinner said in his on-court interview.
"From my side I am extremely happy, the past couple of months has been amazing, we have tried to work on things, improve as a player and seeing these kinds of results makes me incredibly happy.
"Another title, it's been an amazing year, no matter what comes in Turin."
He was in control early against Auger-Aliassime and never relinquished it.
An early break in the first set was enough for him to take the lead and he continually had Auger-Aliassime on the back foot in the second.
It had to be decided by a tiebreak, which Sinner won to become champion.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments