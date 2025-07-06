Wimbledon briefing: Saturday recap and order of play on a big day for Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner continued on their semi-final collision course with routine wins at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Attention turns back to British hopes on Sunday, with Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie both targeting a quarter-final berth.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Saturdays’s action and previews day seven of the Championships.

Djokovic’s ton

Novak Djokovic brought up a century of Wimbledon wins as he moved smoothly into the fourth round.

The 38-year-old eased past fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 6-0 6-4 on Centre Court.

Djokovic is now just five wins behind Wimbledon’s only other male centurion, his great rival Roger Federer on 105 match victories.

“Very historic, it sounds very nice,” he said. “Wimbledon is a favourite tournament, not just for myself but for most players. Any history I make at my favourite tournament, I’m blessed.”

Sinner sails through

Jannik Sinner continued to navigate a serene course through the choppy waters of Wimbledon with another straight-sets win.

Pedro Martinez was his latest victim, the Spanish world number 52 – who was carrying a shoulder injury – winning just five games in a 6-1 6-3 6-1 defeat on Centre Court.

In reaching the fourth round, the 23-year-old Italian has dropped only 17 games from his three matches.

Roger Federer previously held the record for the least games lost in the first three rounds at Wimbledon, 19 in 2004.

Brit watch

The last home singles players standing are the British number threes.

Sonay Kartal’s best grand slam result has already been secured and she will now look to become the first home female player to reach the last eight since Johanna Konta in 2019 – and only the second since 1984 – when she takes on Russian veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Cameron Norrie has been here before and the 2022 semi-finalist faces Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry on Court One – where Norrie enjoys an 8-1 record.

Match of the day

Carlos Alcaraz has not looked at his imperious best on his way to the last 16.

But the defending champion will have to find a higher level on Sunday against the dangerous Russian Andrey Rublev.

Rublev has won one of their previous three meetings – on the clay in Madrid last year – and has powered his way through to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the third time.

Alcaraz could be in for a tricky evening on Centre Court.

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)Sonay Kartal v Anastasia PavlyuchenkovaAryna Sabalenka (1) v Elise Mertens (24)Carlos Alcaraz (2) v Andrey Rublev (14)

Court One (from 1pm)Taylor Fritz (5) v Jordan ThompsonCameron Norrie v Nicolas Jarry (Q)Amanda Anisimova (13) v Linda Noskova (30)

Weather

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with a maximum temperature of 24C, according to the Met Office.