Jannik Sinner’s doping case fallout continues to follow him over a year later

The lingering fallout of Jannik Sinner’s doping case continues to follow him more than a year after it stunned the tennis world.

It was 12 months ago on the eve of the US Open that the world number one first answered questions about the two failed tests in March 2024 for which he was initially cleared of blame.

He eventually served a three-month ban this spring, with his critics riled again by the convenient timing of his absence after reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Things appeared to have died down as Sinner clinched a first Wimbledon title last month only to flare up again when the Italian announced he was rehiring fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara.

Sinner sacked Ferrara and physio Giacomo Naldi after the tests came to light, saying he no longer had faith in them after the former supplied the latter with a spray containing the banned substance clostebol that entered Sinner’s system via a massage.

A statement announcing Ferrara’s return cited “a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level”, and the 24-year-old batted away questions about it in New York, saying: “About Umberto, we said everything in the statement.

“I don’t want to comment anymore on this. I feel like it’s over. We are focusing on the hard work again and trying to get better as an athlete. It’s the most important (thing) at the moment.”

Ferrara previously held responsibility for ensuring Sinner met his anti-doping responsibilities and, asked whether that was the case again, the Italian said only: “It’s something internal what we have all under control.”

Despite the negative attention 12 months ago, Sinner claimed a first grand slam title in New York and went on to dominate the final months of the season.

This year he is bidding for a third grand slam title of 2025, with his only loss at the majors coming in the epic French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.

“I feel different than last year, of course,” he said. “Last year was a much more stressful situation, because also the timing of before a grand slam. It was difficult to handle everything. Also for me, I’m still young, so it was not easy.”

Sinner suffered a first hard-court defeat since last October in the final in Cincinnati against Alcaraz on Monday, although it can barely be counted as such given he struggled with illness from the start and retired trailing 5-0.

He returned to the practice court in New York on Thursday, and said: “Physically I feel good. I have recovered mostly, not 100 per cent yet, but we are aiming to be there in couple of days. So should be all fine for the tournament.”