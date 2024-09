World number one Jannik Sinner continues campaign to first US Open victory

Support truly

World number one Jannik Sinner continued his quest for a first US Open title as he set up a semi-final with Jack Draper.

Sinner, who came into the tournament under a cloud following his anti-doping scandal, beat Daniil Medvedev in a curious quarter-final, coming out on top with a 6-2 1-6 6-1 6-4 victory.

The Italian was not at his best but will take confidence from winning what was considered by some as the de facto final.

He gained revenge for his loss to Medvedev in the Wimbledon quarter-final in July and has shown a good mentality to navigate his way to this point given the drama surrounding him in the build-up to the tournament.

Sinner is now the heavy favourite, not only to beat Draper in Friday’s semi-final, but also to claim a second grand slam title.

“It was very tough, we know each other quite well, we played in Australia and London, so we knew it was going to be very physical,” Sinner said.

“It was a very strange two sets. I am very happy.

“It is amazing to play here, I am very happy to be in the semi-finals in New York for the first time.”

This was a repeat of the Australian Open final in January, which Sinner came from two sets down to win and with another five-set battle at Wimbledon, there was the potential for it to be a long affair.

That did not come to fruition, though, as although it swung both ways, it was played quickly.

Sinner won the first set with two breaks of serve, but Medvedev responded and raced to the second set, dropping just one game.

Roles reversed for the third set with Sinner going back in front and seeing the finish line, he edged a far more competitive fourth set.