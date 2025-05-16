Casper Ruud stunned by Jannik Sinner in Italian Open thrashing: ‘This is next-level’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Casper Ruud was left stunned by Jannik Sinner’s performance in the World No 1’s 6-0 6-1 victory against him in the Italian Open quarter-finals.

Ruud came into the match in-form after winning the Madrid Open but home favourite Sinner dismantled the Norwegian in just 63 minutes.

Ruud managed to win just seven points in the first set and, by the time he finally won a game, raised his arms in mock celebration.

Sinner said before the Italian Open that he had “no expectation” after returning from a three-month doping ban but his level was scarily high.

Ruud was laughing at the net as he shook hands with Sinner, almost in disbelief at his opponent’s near-perfect display.

“It doesn’t feel so bad,” Ruud said, as reported by the Guardian. “Honestly, I think it was more fun than anything, even though I lost love and one.

“It’s like you just look at the guy and say: ‘Wow, this is kind of next-level shit.’ Excuse my language. I don’t know what else to say.

“It was almost fun to witness at the same time. Of course, I wish it was a closer match.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner was asked afterwards if his performance was perfection ( REUTERS )

“I wish I could have given the people, the fans, a longer or closer match. But I think that I was there ready to play, he was just even readier.”

Sinner is through to his first Italian Open semi-finals and will next play American Tommy Paul while the other semi-final will pit his Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti against Carlos Alcaraz.

"I was feeling great on court today. I think we all saw that. My goal was trying to understand where my level is here in this tournament. It raised day by day, so I'm very happy about that," Sinner said.

"It doesn't matter really, the result, but how I felt today was a very, very positive sign for me... I think today everything worked very, very well. I was serving well and also returning well, moving great on the court."