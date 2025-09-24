Jannik Sinner reveals plan for ‘something new’ in bid to best rival Carlos Alcaraz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner intends to make small tweaks to his game following his defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final earlier this month and the Italian is confident it is only a matter of time before he implements the changes in matches. S

Sinner fell 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 at Flushing Meadows to surrender his crown and the top ranking to Alcaraz before admitting he had to be a lot more unpredictable to become a better player against his main rival.

"We've been reflecting a lot on that final," Sinner said on Wednesday, ahead of his China Open campaign in Beijing.

"We're working on new things and changing a lot of small things. The amount of mistakes at the moment is a little bit higher, but I hope that this recovers.

"It's just a question of time. I don't know how much I'm able to (implement changes) on the actual match court because one thing is practice and one thing is match.

"I'm very motivated. It's great to work on something new, then we see how this ends up."

While the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion sharpens his skills ahead of another potential encounter with Alcaraz at the Shanghai Masters next month, the Spaniard is gearing up for a tournament in Tokyo.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner (right) and Carlos Alcaraz have shared some memorable battles this year ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Alcaraz, who also beat Sinner in an epic French Open final this year, improved his head-to-head record to 10-5 at New York but believes that the Italian will be a better player the next time they meet.

"I know he's going to change," Alcaraz said.

"He's going to change something from the last match. It's the same thing that I did when I lost to him a couple of times. I tried to be a better player.

"The next time I face him ... I have to be focused and I have to be ready for the changes. I'll try to overcome those changes and be ready for that rivalry.

"It's getting better for me and for tennis. We'll see in the future how many times I'm going to play against him and in which circumstances we play. Right now it's going great."

Reuters