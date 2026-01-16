Why Jannik Sinner returns ‘stronger’ after ‘difficult’ Australian Open title defence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner says he is returning to Melbourne “stronger” after winning last year’s title while playing under the cloud of what would turn into a three-month doping ban.

Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win his second Australian Open last January, a couple of weeks before he reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Sinner was banned for three months but returned in time to enter the French Open at Roland Garros, where he reached the final, as well as Wimbledon, where he defeated rival Carlos Alcaraz to win the fourth major title of his career.

The 24-year-old is attempting to win his first men’s title in a row in Melbourne, a feat only previously achieved by Novak Djokovic, and said: “Last year was definitely a much more difficult situation. Because in this moment last year I didn't know exactly what's going to happen.

“I tried still to enjoy it when you go out on the court, but you still have it in your head. It was difficult.

“Now it's tough to say because I know the ending, you know? In the same time it was difficult for me, but also for the family. I tried to stay with the people I really love, which at times worked very well. At times it was a bit disappointing, too.

“But it is what it is, right? After that, I think everything happens for a reason. It got me even stronger as a person. The person I've become, it's much more mature in a way because I see things when they're not going in the right direction different ways.

“I surrounded myself with really, really good people. I'm very happy with the people I have. So that for me is the most important.

“Whatever comes on court, the result-wise, that's all an extra. I live the sport also in a very different way now, which is relaxed, but I give everything I have. It's a balance of everything. I'm very happy.”

Sinner twice tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in March 2024, but was cleared of wrongdoing both by the The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and an independent tribunal after successfully proving he was accidentally contaminated by a physiotherapist.

In November, 24-time grand slam champion Djokovic said Sinner’s doping suspension would hang over the rest of his career like a “cloud” and questioned a number of “red flags” around his settlement with Wada, who defended their handling of the case.

While Sinner will be aiming to complete the hat-trick of Australian Open titles, his rival Alcaraz is aiming to win his first, a victory that would see the 22-year-old Spaniard become the youngest man in history to complete the career grand slam.

After playing in three consecutive grand slam finals last season, the Australian Open is the only one of the four majors yet to stage a final between Alcaraz and Sinner.

And Sinner detailed how he had looked to evolve his game following his admission that he needed to be more “predictable” following his US Open final defeat to Alcaraz in September.

“We worked a lot on trying to make the transition to the net. The serve we change a couple of things. But all small details. When you are at the top level, there are the small details make the difference.”