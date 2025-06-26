Jack Draper determined to make his mark at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper has set out his intention to make Wimbledon his stage.

The 23-year-old is one of 23 British players in Friday’s singles draw, the most since 1984, but there is no doubt he represents the best hope of a first home champion since Andy Murray nine years ago.

Having watched the Scot win his two titles in 2013 and 2016 as a promising junior, Draper believes he is now ready to show the British public why he is ranked world number four and regarded as one of the trophy favourites.

“I definitely feel like a very different person, that’s for sure,” said Draper, who last year went into the tournament ranked 28th.

“I feel a lot more confident, a lot more calm in myself. I feel like I’ve got great people around me who have been with me every year (going) up the rankings.

“Seeing yourself play in some big matches and in big environments, that helps more and more when you’re coming into big places like Wimbledon. I think the home support that I’m going to have and people right behind me is going to be amazing.

“It’s going to be a privilege to play as the British number one and that’s what I’ve always wanted, I’ve wanted to make Centre Court or Wimbledon my environment, and I’m looking forward to hopefully starting that.”

Having reached the US Open semi-finals and then claimed one of the biggest titles outside of the grand slams at Indian Wells in March, Draper knows expectations will be enormous.

“I focus on what I can control,” he said. “I can’t control what people say, what noise people say, what hype there is, what criticism, all I can do is try my hardest and focus every day on what I’m going to do to prepare and play my best tennis in order to try to win the matches.

“I’m really excited to go out there to compete. Full of excitement knowing the crowd is right behind me, that I’m going to be playing on the courts that I wanted to play on since I was young, watching Murray, watching all these great players perform out there and it feels amazing to know that.

“It’s sinking in that I’m there now and I’ve got the chance to show people what I can do.”

Draper had hoped to claim a first title on home soil at Queen’s Club last weekend but struggled with tonsillitis and lost to Jiri Lehecka in the semi-finals.

After a course of antibiotics, Draper is now feeling much better and turned around an exhibition match against world number eight Holger Rune at the Giorgio Armani Classic at the Hurlingham Club on Thursday to win 4-6 6-3 (10/4).

He can go into Friday’s draw safe in the knowledge he cannot face tournament favourites Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner until at least the semi-finals but Draper knows he, too, is now there to be shot at.

“Whoever I play against, I have the utmost respect for,” he said. “They’re in the draw for a reason, they’re going to be dangerous, they’re going to want to come out and swing against a guy who’s a home player and who’s highly ranked, and they’ve got nothing to lose.”

Draper will be the only seeded home player but Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter in particular will be dangerous floaters while Britain’s ranks were swelled by another debutant on Thursday when 21-year-old Oliver Tarvet progressed through qualifying.

“I think it is really exciting for the British public to have so many good people in the draw from this country,” said Draper. “I think it is a great opportunity for us all. I feel strong, I feel ready.”

Over at Wimbledon, meanwhile, a rematch of the 2023 and 2024 final took place on Centre Court, with Alcaraz facing Novak Djokovic in a practice contest.

Neither could gain the upper hand, with the set tied at 5-5 when the session came to a close.