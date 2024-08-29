Jump to content

Jack Draper sweeps into US Open third round after win over Facundo Diaz Acosta

Draper feels at home in New York and says the conditions suit his game.

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 29 August 2024 18:44
Jack Draper is enjoying himself at the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Jack Draper is enjoying himself at the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)

British number one Jack Draper is loving life at the US Open as he set up a probable third-round tie with Carlos Alcaraz after beating Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Draper, who enjoys playing at Flushing Meadows having made it to the fourth round in New York last year, was far too good for Diaz Acosta, winning 6-4 6-2 6-2.

He will have his work cut out matching last year’s run as Alcaraz is likely to be waiting in the next round.

The Spaniard, who has won the last two grand slams, faces Dutchman Botic van De Zanschulp in the early hours of Friday.

But Draper feels at home in New York and says the conditions suit his game.

“I love playing here for sure,” he said. “I think the courts really suit my game, especially being a lefty.

“I think definitely off the serve it takes the ball with the slice. If someone hits a slice serve, it really moves off the court, so that’s definitely something that I’ve always found.

“I think it helps, my leftiness. I can use my skills, but also my power as well. I can hit through players as well.

“I’ve always felt really comfortable here, and obviously it’s nice to play with lots of energy from the crowd and all these types of things. I always love coming here.”

