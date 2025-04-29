Jack Draper through as Matteo Berrettini dramatically retires from Madrid Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper advanced to the last-16 of the Madrid Open after Matteo Berrettini retired due to injury after losing the first-set tiebreak.

The Italian appeared to be struggling with his oblique muscles from his previous match and went to shake Draper’s hand after the British No 1 won the decider 7-2.

Draper looked to be surprised as he turned around to see Berrettini with his hand extended, but he explained afterwards that he had noticed he was struggling.

open image in gallery Draper is through in Madrid ( Getty Images )

Berrettini has had a horrid run of injuries since reaching the Wimbledon final in 2021, and now faces a race to be fit for his home tournament at the Italian Open next week.

And Draper, who is seeded fifth in Madrid and will play American Tommy Paul in the next round, sent his best wishes to Berrettini after he was forced to retire.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m aware that he had a problem in his last match, towards the end. Matteo is always so positive and full of energy and today I noticed that he wasn’t, so that maybe gave away that he was feeling something.

“His serve power was a bit down, but Matteo still competed really hard. He put on a high level still. I wish him all the best because I’ve got to know him a little bit and he’s a great guy and a great player too.”

Draper has faced Paul, the 11th seed, fifth times already in his career, winning three and losing two.

But the American has won the matches that have mattered most to Draper, including last encounter to knock the Briton out of Queen’s last summer, and he also beat him at the Australian Open in 2024.

“Tommy is a great competitor, someone who always shows up and plays well against me,” Draper said. “We have played a few times now and last time he got me at Queen’s, which hurt a lot.”

Earlier, Jacob Fearnley fell to defeat against Grigor Dimitrov after their Madrid Open third-round match resumed following Monday's power-cut.

The match was suspended at a crucial stage because of the outage, which affected much of Spain and Portugal and forced play to be cancelled for the rest of the day.

Fearnley had just broken back in the second set after saving a match point, meaning he had to resume serving to stay in the contest at 6-4 5-4.

Both players looked understandably nervous, and Fearnley had to save a second match point at 5-6 before sending the contest to a tie-break, which went Dimitrov's way, with the Bulgarian 15th seed securing a 6-4 7-6 (3) victory.

The defeat ended another positive week for Scot Fearnley, who won four matches across qualifying and the main draw and is closing in on a place in the top 50.

Includes reporting from PA