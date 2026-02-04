Jack Draper confident injury nightmare is over ahead of comeback in Davis Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper is confident his fitness problems are behind him as he begins his comeback after a seven-month injury nightmare.

The British number one has played just one singles match since Wimbledon last year due to bone bruising in his left arm.

He beat Federico Agustin Gomez in the first round of the US Open before withdrawing from the tournament, and was also forced to miss last month's Australian Open.

Instead of the sunshine of Melbourne, Draper is returning to action for Great Britain in their Davis Cup qualifying tie against Norway in snowy Oslo.

"I feel good," said Draper. "Obviously, it's been a long time since I've been able to be on the match court.

"I played a bit at the US Open, but it just wasn't anywhere near where I needed to be to come back to professional tennis and in that time, it's been really difficult, a very complex injury.

"Multiple people have had this one and it's not straightforward at all. But I've learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about my body, my character and what I need moving forward.

"So I'm really happy to be back competing again and healthy."

The Davis Cup provides something of a soft launch for Draper, who skipped the first grand slam of the year down under as he did not feel ready for the rigours of five-set matches.

Norway's top player, three-time grand slam finalist and world number 12 Casper Ruud, withdrew on Wednesday morning to remain on paternity leave with his wife and new-born daughter, so Draper will face world number 313 Viktor Durasovic in the opening singles rubber on Thursday afternoon.

"It's not easy when you're out with an injury for a long time to come back and to feel settled in straight away," added 24-year-old Draper.

"So to be here at the Davis Cup and have that camaraderie and have just a bit of company around you while you're getting back into things is really nice for me so I'm really happy to be here."

Jack Draper is returning to action for Great Britain in their Davis Cup qualifying tie against Norway ( Getty Images for LTA )

Great Britain captain Leon Smith has been able to select his strongest side in Scandinavia with Draper, Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley joined by Wimbledon doubles champions Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash.

British number two Norrie will face 19-year-old former Wimbledon juniors champion Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, currently ranked 133, in the second singles rubber.

"Everyone's delighted to be here, very committed, very pumped to play for their country, which is the most important thing," said Smith.

"I'm delighted we've got such a strong team. We've obviously got our three top-ranked singles players all together and a really strong doubles team as well.

"The atmosphere is great. Everyone always enjoys this. We can't always get everyone together, such is the nature of the calendar.

"So to get the five that we've got together, they'll enjoy being around each other."

The winners of the tie will progress to a second qualifying round in September vying for place at the finals in Italy in November.