Jack Draper to miss Australian Open to prioritise recovery from injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper will miss the Australian Open as the British No 1 continues his recovery from injury.

Draper had hoped to return to court ahead of the year’s first grand slam in 2026 having played just once since Wimbledon last summer due to bone bruising in his arm.

But as he nears the end of a long rehabilitation process, the 24-year-old and his team have taken the “tough” call to pull out of a trip to Melbourne and the warm-up events that precede it to instead target a return later in the ATP Tour season.

“Unfortunately, me and my team have decided not to head out to Australia this year,” Draper confirmed in a video posted to social media.

“It’s a really, really tough decision – obviously with Australia being a grand slam, it’s one of the biggest tournaments in our sport. However I’ve had this injury for a long time, I’m at the end stages of the process, and to step back on court in best-of-five set tennis so soon just doesn’t feel like the smart decision for me and my tennis.

“I’ve obviously been through a fair amount of setbacks so far, but by far and away this has been the most difficult, challenging and complex one that I’ve had. It’s weird, it always seems to make me more resilient, make me hungrier, make me want to become the player I want to become even more. I’m looking forward to getting back out there in 2026 and competing.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all the support in 2025. It means the world to me to be competing and playing out there on the tour with the other guys, and I’m looking forward to doing that again.”

Draper reached the fourth round of the Australian Open last year and soon climbed into the world’s top five after winning the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells.

He made a second round exit on home soil at Wimbledon, though, before withdrawing ahead of a second round match at the US Open, where he had reached the semi-finals in 2024, as injury struck.

The Briton had been slated to play at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in London in December but also withdrew from that event.