Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jack Draper handed difficult Wimbledon draw despite fourth seed billing

The British No 1 could face Grand Slam winner Marin Cilic in round two with the in-form Alexander Bublik – who beat Draper at the French Open – a potential round three opponent

Kieran Jackson
at Wimbledon
Friday 27 June 2025 07:00 EDT
Comments
Jack Draper will face world No 38 Sebastian Baez in round one at Wimbledon
Jack Draper will face world No 38 Sebastian Baez in round one at Wimbledon (Getty Images)

Jack Draper has been handed a difficult draw at Wimbledon – with world No 38 Sebastian Baez lying in wait in round one.

British No 1 Draper, seeded fourth at this year’s Championships, could face former US Open winner Marin Cilic in round two, while the in-form Alexander Bublik is a potential third round opponent. Bublik defeated Draper at the French Open earlier this month.

Further ahead, Draper could face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Draper played down the significance of a top-four seeding last week, but its significance is that he cannot play world No Jannik Sinner until the semi-finals and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz until the final.

Recommended

As for Alcaraz, eyeing a third consecutive Wimbledon title, he will take on Italian maverick Fabio Fognini first up on Centre Court on Monday.

Jack Draper's route to wimbledon glory

Round one – Sebastian Baez

Round two - Marin Cilic

Round three - Alexander Bublik

Round four - Jakub Mensik

Quarter-finals - Novak Djokovic

Semi-finals - Jannik Sinner

Final - Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz is looking to become the second player, after Rafael Nadal, to win the French Open, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year.

British qualifier Oliver Tarvet, the world No 719 and British No 33, could face Alcaraz in round two if he can defeat fellow qualifier Leanadro Riedi from Switzerland.

At the other end of the draw, Sinner faces Italian compatriot Luca Nardi.

Meanwhile, British No 2 Jacob Fearnley takes on 18-year-old Brazilian star Joao Fonseca in an intriguing match-up, while an all-British affair sees Dan Evans face Jay Clarke.

Cameron Norrie will face Spanish journeyman Roberto Bautista Agut, while fifth seed Taylor Fritz has arguably been handed the toughest first round out of any seed, with big-hitting Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard his first round opponent.

British first round matches - men’s singles:

Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez

George Loffhagen vs Pedro Martinez

Johannus Monday vs Tommy Paul (13)

Jack Pinnington Jones vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Dan Evans vs Jay Clarke

Arthur Fery vs Alexei Popyrin

Billy Harris vs Hubert Hurkacz

Henry Searle vs Ethan Quinn

Jacob Fearnley vs Joao Fonseca

Oliver Crawford vs Mattia Bellucci

Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Oliver Tarvet vs Leandro Riedi

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in