US Open day seven: Coco Gauff leads American push for last eight

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Coco Gauff headlines five Americans all trying to make it through to the quarter-finals on day seven of the US Open.

On Saturday, there was mixed success for Britain as Jack Draper went through to the fourth round but Dan Evans limped out.

After the major upsets on Thursday and Friday, Arthur Ashe Court provided no upsets as world number ones Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner eased through.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day six unfolded.

Picture of the day

Draper moves on

Jack Draper equalled his best run at a grand slam by reaching the fourth round of the US Open.

The 22-year-old, who repeated his 2023 feat in New York, destroyed Carlos Alcaraz’s slayer Botic van De Zandschulp in straight sets.

It was a predictable case of after the Lord Mayor’s Show for the Dutchman, who produced one of the biggest shocks in recent memory by beating the Spaniard on Thursday night.

Dan Evans is out, though, after a straight-sets loss to Alex de Minaur where his physical condition deteriorated quickly.

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

It's something that's crazy, if they told me at the beginning of the year before the Australian Open, I'd say I don't know what they were thinking Jasmine Paolini on her excellent 2024 form

Salisbury’s 20-20 vision

British doubles king Joe Salisbury made it a staggering 20 matches unbeaten in New York as his and partner Rajeev Ram’s invincibility continues.

The pair are gunning for a fourth straight men’s doubles title at Flushing Meadows after beating Lloyd Glasspool and Rinky Hijikata.

Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic were the last men to beat them, back in 2020.

Stat of the day

What’s on tomorrow

Arthur Ashe: Rublev v Dimitrov, Navarro v Gauff, Tiafoe v Popyrin, Zheng v VekicLouis Armstrong: Badosa v Wang, Ruud v Fritz, Nakashima v Zverev, Mertens v Sabalenka