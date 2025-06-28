British number one Jack Draper ready to carry hopes of a nation at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper insists he is ready to step into Andy Murray’s shoes and carry the hopes of a nation at Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old goes into his home grand slam as the world number four and a genuine contender despite having only won two matches at the All England Club in his career.

He was upset in the second round last year by compatriot Cameron Norrie in Murray’s final appearance at Wimbledon but since then has reached the US Open semi-finals and won his first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells.

“Obviously when Andy retired, they said I was the next in line,” said Draper. “I know it’s Wimbledon coming up, but I think I didn’t really think about it then, and I’ve improved so much and put myself in this position.

“I’ll do my best to keep trying and improving, to show my best tennis out there, to hopefully present myself as the player and the person I want to be.

“Obviously Andy has done an unbelievable job of that and has been incredibly successful and has become adored by the nation. It’s obviously big shoes to fill. I’m aware of that. At the same time I’m confident in myself that hopefully I can inspire people like Andy has done.”

Draper is a good friend of Murray but he has not yet leaned too much on either the Scot’s or predecessor Tim Henman’s many years of experience of being the great British hope.

“I haven’t spoken to them too much, in all honesty, but I know they’re there if I need them,” said Draper, who is the only seed among 23 British singles hopefuls.

“Obviously, everyone has a different way of dealing with their emotions and dealing with things.

“Andy has given me an amazing amount of feedback and advice over the years. I think one of the biggest things is everyone is on their different journey.

“He also said he doesn’t like to interfere. I think he’s very reluctant to comment on anything to do with me because he understands what it’s like to be in this position, to have people asking me stuff all the time about things.

“I know Andy’s right there for me if I need him anytime. There may come a point where I ask him a few things, and I’m sure he’ll come back and be extremely helpful and supportive, as always.”

Draper’s prospects do not appear to have been helped by a brutal draw that put his French Open conqueror Alexander Bublik, young star Jakub Mensik, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner all in his path.

But the fourth seed is not yet looking past his first-round opponent, Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

“I haven’t looked at that at all,” he said. “I look at my first round, who I have. I respect every person in the draw. Obviously I’ve got Baez on Tuesday, and I’m not looking further than that.

“I know he’s a strong player. He’s here off his own merit. I look no further than him. I try and think about that as I go on. But, firstly, we’ll start with that one.”