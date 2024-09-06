Jump to content

Britain’s rising star Mika Stojsavljevic reaches US Open girls’ final

An hour before Jack Draper took to Arthur Ashe for his semi-final against Jannik Sinner, the 15-year-old produced a big upset in her own semi-final.

Jonathan Veal
Friday 06 September 2024 15:13
Mika Stojsavljevic is into the girls’ final at the US Open (Dustin Satloff/USTA/PA)
Mika Stojsavljevic is into the girls’ final at the US Open (Dustin Satloff/USTA/PA)

Britain will have at least one finalist in the US Open after rising star Mika Stojsavljevic qualified for the girls’ final.

An hour before Jack Draper took to Arthur Ashe for his men’s semi-final against Jannik Sinner, the 15-year-old produced a big upset in her own semi-final as she beat Iva Jovic.

Jovic, 16, reached the second round of the main draw last week and was within a few points of beating world number 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

She was the heavy favourite to progress to the final, but the Londoner stunned her with a 6-0 3-6 6-3 victory.

Stojsavljevic is now just one win away from becoming the first British girl to win the junior title in New York since Heather Watson in 2009.

She said: “It would be incredible. But I’ve still got to win tomorrow and take every point at a time.

It feels amazing, I didn't really expect it, but I'm super, super happy to be in the final

Mika Stojsavljevic

“I think I was just playing my tennis, honestly. I think I was just going for my balls, confident and calm.

“It feels amazing, I didn’t really expect it, but I’m super, super happy to be in the final.”

Earlier, Charlie Robertson lost in the boys’ semi-final, going down 6-3 6-3 to top seed Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.

