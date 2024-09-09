Jannik Sinner: Tennis entering new era of champions is ‘good for the sport’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Jannik Sinner believes entering a new era of champions is “good for the sport”.

The Italian put his pre-tournament anti-doping scandal behind him to win the US Open, beating American Taylor Fritz in Sunday’s final.

It was his second grand slam title of the year and with Carlos Alcaraz winning the French Open, it is the first time in 22 years that none of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic have won a grand slam.

“It is a bit different, for sure,” he said. “It’s something new, but it’s also nice to see – nice to see new champions, nice to see new rivalries.

“I feel it’s good for the sport to have some new champions.”

Sinner consolidated his place at the top of the world rankings, but says the hard work starts now.

“I always have players and I will always have players who are going to make me a better player, because there are going to be times where they beat me,” he said.

“Then you have to try to find a way how to win against certain players.

Nice to see new champions, nice to see new rivalries. I feel it's good for the sport to have some new champions Jannik Sinner

“This makes me realise that the work never stops.

“It’s always a continuous work which, in the end of the day, if you want to be a better player, you always have to work and you have to have these daily routines – accept difficult times on court.”

Fritz fell short in his quest to be the first American men’s champion in New York since 2003.

He took encouragement from getting to the final without playing his best tennis and said it was now easier to challenge for grand slam titles.

“Maybe it is a bit more open. I don’t think you have to be unbelievable to go deep in tournaments and contend,” he said.

“It’s different. I would have had to play a really, really great match if I happen to play Novak somewhere else in the draw.

“But you can find yourself a little deeper in the draws, like quarter-finals and stuff if you just play solid tennis.

“I still think to beat the top guys, you need to bring your best game.”