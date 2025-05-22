Talking points ahead of this year’s French Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The French Open begins on Sunday with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek bidding to defend their titles.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points at Roland Garros.

No chance?

Swiatek’s struggles

Iga’s bakery has stopped serving bagels. Polish star Swiatek, who regularly dishes out the dreaded 6-0 sets, has been untouchable in Paris with three straight titles and four of the last five. But Swiatek has not won any title, or even reached a final, since last year’s tournament, and was handed a couple of breadsticks by Coco Gauff in a recent, eye-opening 6-1 6-1 defeat in Madrid.The 23-year-old has had her issues off the court, but also looks increasingly troubled on it. The era of Poland Garros looks over, for now at least. Instead, Aryna Sabalenka, the runaway world number one, is favourite to add a maiden Roland Garros to her US and Australian titles.

Sinner return

World number one Jannik Sinner is back after three months out of action, having agreed to a suspension with the World Anti-Doping Agency over the positive tests he returned last March for a banned steroid. The case has provoked strong reactions from inside and outside the sport, with many arguing Sinner has received preferential treatment, although he has always maintained he did not do anything wrong. The Italian predictably got a hero’s reception in Rome last week, where he shook off any rust by reaching the final, and also visited Pope Leo XIV – a man not usually so keen on Sinners. But the Parisian crowd might not be quite so cordial.

Jack the ace in British pack

Last year’s first-round wipe-out of all six main-draw entrants was not a good look for British tennis. But since his exit at the hands of qualifier Jesper De Jong on a horrid, damp, windswept outside court, Jack Draper has been a US Open semi-finalist, an ATP Masters winner and risen from 39th in the world to fifth. Moreover, he looks so much more comfortable on the clay, the surface widely considered his worst. Anything less than a run to the quarter-finals, by seeding alone, would be a disappointment. Of the other Brits, Emma Raducanu skipped last year but has looked competitive this season, a Rome pummelling by Gauff notwithstanding. Rising stars Sonay Kartal and Jacob Fearnley could make inroads on their debuts.

Nadal tribute

Nadal called time on his career last year and the Spaniard is to be honoured for his achievements at Roland Garros with a tribute at this year’s tournament. The ceremony will be held on the Philippe-Chatrier Court – the scene of his 14 title wins – on the opening Sunday, May 25, after the day’s matches have been completed. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said the precise details of the tribute are being kept under wraps. “Rafa has of course marked the history of Roland Garros in many different ways and his 14 titles will perhaps remain unequalled in a grand slam tournament,” she said. “He will not be playing this year at Roland Garros, but he will be very present by our side for this 2025 edition.”