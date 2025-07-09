Iga Swiatek finds footing on grass to reach first Wimbledon semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek smashed through her grass ceiling as she reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

The 24-year-old, a four-time French Open champion, swept aside Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-5 on Court One.

Swiatek has never before been able to convincingly transfer her clay-court nous to the lawns of SW19.

But after losing her Roland Garros crown last month, the Polish star looks determined to finally open her turf account.

“It feels great. Even though it’s the middle of the tournament I got goosebumps after this win,” she said.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing this year and hopefully it’s going to last as long as possible. This year I feel I can work with it.”

A convincing victory means the prospect of a mouthwatering first grand slam final between Swiatek and the woman who replaced her as world No 1, Aryna Sabalenka, remains on the cards.

open image in gallery Iga Swiatek looked in impressive touch as she reached the last four ( PA )

Samsonova, the 19th seed from Russia, was making her first appearance in a grand slam quarter-final, and it showed.

She made 18 unforced errors as Swiatek raced away with the first set and back-to-back double faults gifted the eighth seed a break at the start of the second.

Having lost seven straight games the 26-year-old began to swing more freely and managed to reel Swiatek back in at 4-4.

However, Swiatek brought up two match points and converted the second with a forehand winner, wrapping up victory in an hour and 49 minutes.

Belinda Bencic will be next for the Polish player after she ended the teenage dreams of Mirra Andreeva to reach the Wimbledon semi-final for the first time herself.

Andreeva, 18, was bidding to become the youngest semi-finalist at the All England Club since Maria Sharapova won the title 21 years ago but Bencic edged a cat-and-mouse battle 7-6 (3) 7-6 (2).

open image in gallery Belinda Bencic will take on Iga Swiatek after defeating Mirra Andreeva ( PA Wire )

It has been a remarkable comeback for the Swiss following the birth of daughter Bella in April last year, and she will now face Iga Swiatek in just the second grand slam semi-final of her career.

Bencic, the first Swiss woman to make it this far since Martina Hingis in 1998, beamed after putting away the final volley, saying: "It's crazy, it's unbelievable, it's a dream come true. I tried not to think about it at the match point. I'm speechless. So happy.

"I'm very proud. I didn't say that to myself much in my career but after having Bella I really say that to myself every day. We are just enjoying life on tour. It's been beautiful to create these memories together."

Her first slam semi-final came six years ago at the US Open, which had been by a distance her best major tournament, although Bencic achieved the high point of her career in 2021 by winning Olympic singles gold.

She returned from her maternity break at the end of October by playing lower-tier events and it was a strategy that worked, with the 28-year-old, who travels with Bella and fitness trainer husband Martin Hromkovic in tow, finding her feet immediately back on the WTA Tour this year.

PA