Iga Swiatek adds Naomi Osaka’s former coach to team in start of ‘new chapter’

Iga Swiatek announced coach Wim Fissette is joining her team ahead of the WTA Finals.

Fissette previously coached Naomi Osaka to grand slam titles at the Australian Open and US Open, before splitting with the former World No 1 last month.

The Belgian has also worked with top-ranked players such as Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka and Simona Halep.

Swiatek, the current World No 1 and five-time grand slam winner, earlier this month parted ways with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

The Pole said she was “ready to take the next step in my career” following a quarter-final exit at the US Open.

Swiatek is the reigning champion of the WTA Finals, due to be held in Saudi Arabia next month, but Aryna Sabalenka is competing for World No 1 after winning grand slam titles in Melbourne and New York this season.

“I have news for you today as I’m excited and motivated to start a new chapter,” the 23-year-old Swiatek posted on social media.

“I’m happy to announce that Wim Fissette is joining our team. As you know, I’m preparing for the WTA Finals but my perspective is, as always, long-term, not short-term.

“I said many times that my career is a marathon for me, not a sprint and I’m working, operating and making decisions with this approach.

open image in gallery Osaka and Fissette parted on good terms last month ( Getty Images )

“I want to say that I’m very excited and looking forward to working with Wim. He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis.

“It’s always crucial to try and get to know each other better but we’re off to a good start and I can’t wait to compete soon.”

Swiatek has not played since her quarter-final defeat to Jessica Pegula at the US Open and elected to skip the Asia swing, missing major tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan.

Swiatek has won four of her five grand slam titles at the French Open and improving her results at the hard court grand slams will be a major goal.

She has not reached the semi-finals of a grand slam other than the French Open since winning the US Open in 2022 and there is room for improvement in her game.

Osaka resumed working with Fissette after returning to tennis after the birth of her first child, but they split after her US Open second round exit.

Osaka, 27, wrote: “Four years, two Slams and a whole lot of memories. Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person. Wishing you all the best.”