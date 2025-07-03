Iga Swiatek fights back to reach Wimbledon third round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek avoided joining Wimbledon’s lengthy list of fallen seeds by stylishly battling back to beat world number 208 Caty McNally.

The 24-year-old – a five-time major winner, having also claimed the 2022 US Open title – was in danger of seeing her comparatively woeful SW19 record continue after blowing a 4-1 lead to drop the opening set.

But she responded impressively in the Centre Court sunshine to prevail 5-7 6-2 6-1 in two hours and 25 minutes.

Reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova and 2022 winner Elena Rybakina also progressed to round three on day four of the Championships.

World number four Swiatek was Wimbledon girls’ champion in 2018 but has only a single quarter-final appearance at the senior level of the tournament on an otherwise-impressive CV.

With the women’s draw wide open following the elimination of five of the top 10 seeds, including last year’s runner-up Jasmine Paolini and current French Open champion Coco Gauff, the clay-court specialist was in serious danger of becoming the latest scalp.

American McNally, who had a career-high ranking of 54 prior to recent injury issues and beat Britain’s Jodie Burrage in round one, stunned her rival by winning six of seven consecutive games to snatch the first set.

Yet the 23-year-old was victorious in only three more as Pole Swiatek marched on to a meeting with former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins after finishing with an ace.

Earlier, title holder Krejcikova overcame Caroline Dolehide 6-4 3-6 6-2 to set up a clash with 10th seeded American Emma Navarro, who wasted little time in dispatching Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-2.

World number 11 Rybakina defeated Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-1, while 18-year-old seventh-seed Mirra Andreeva beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6 (7-4).

Italian world number 116 Elisabetta Cocciaretto backed up her shock success against third seed Jessica Pegula with a 6-0 6-4 triumph over American Katie Volynets

Dayana Yastremska, who knocked out Gauff, came from behind to edge past Anastasia Zakharova 5-7 7-5 7-6 (8).

Russian pair Ekaterina Alexandrova and Liudmila Samsonova, seeded 18th and 19th respectively, each enjoyed straight-sets victories.

Canadian lucky loser Victoria Mboko, 18, lost to Hailey Baptiste of the United States.

World number 28 Sofia Kenin was the only female seed knocked out on Thursday, losing 6-1 7-6 (4) to Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.