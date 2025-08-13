Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev advance in rain-hit Cincinnati Open

Heavy rain proved a nuisance in Cincinnati as play was halted

Janina Nuno Rios
Wednesday 13 August 2025 18:20 EDT
Comments
Iga Swiatek progressed in straight sets
Iga Swiatek progressed in straight sets (Getty Images)

Third seed Iga Swiatek reached the Cincinnati quarter-finals with a straight sets win over Sorana Cirstea, while Alexander Zverev needed just one game to complete victory over Brandon Nakashima before rain halted play again.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek extended her perfect record against Cirstea to 5-0 and will next face the winner of an all-Russian clash between Anna Kalinskaya and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"We played many tough matches, so I know Sorana can really hit the ball well, especially on faster surfaces," Poland's Swiatek said.

"I'm happy I was solid enough. I was trying to be proactive with my serve, not many of my first serves went in, but I was happy I was solid on my second serves."

Fellow Pole Magda Linette upset fourth seed Jessica Pegula 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 in a third-round match that extended over two days after Tuesday's suspension due to rain.

The American had levelled the match at a set apiece, but on Wednesday's resumption Linette earned the break before closing it out on serve for her second Top-10 win of the season.

In the men's draw, Zverev completed a 6-4 6-4 win over Nakashima after the match was suspended overnight when he was leading 5-4 in the second set.

The German third seed is set to return to the court later on Wednesday, aiming to avenge last week's Toronto semi-final loss to Russian Karen Khachanov.

Earlier, seventh seed Holger Rune advanced after home favourite Frances Tiafoe was forced to retire with a back injury.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in