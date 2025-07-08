Wimbledon diary: Sir Ian McKellen takes in the tennis and fans pack Henman Hill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gandalf witnessed some Centre Court wizardry on day nine of Wimbledon.

Actor Sir Ian McKellen, who starred as The Lord of the Rings character, watched Aryna Sabalenka battle back to reach the women’s semi-finals before taking in Cameron Norrie’s quarter-final defeat to defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 86-year-old was joined in the Royal Box by fellow thespians Sir Mark Rylance, Sienna Miller, Jodie Foster and Richard E. Grant, singer Katherine Jenkins and coffee magnate Giuseppe Lavazza.

Former cricketer David Gower was among those representing the world of sport, while Scotland and Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay and Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber enjoyed the action from less exclusive seats.

***

American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova celebrated progression to the semi-finals with a special guest.

The 23-year-old was accompanied by nephew Jaxon for her post-match interview on Court One following a 6-1 7-6 (9) win over Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Jaxon, who turns four on Thursday, only arrived in the UK on Tuesday morning.

After ensuring his long trip was worthwhile, Anisimova said: “My sister and her husband are also here and I’m super grateful that they flew in and got to experience this with me – it doesn’t happen often.”

***

The tension on Centre Court during Sabalenka’s match against Laura Siegemund was broken when a mobile phone began to ring.

The usual accompanying tuts and moans from other spectators grew louder when it became apparent no one could turn off the annoying ring tone.

One unfortunate spectator was rifling through her bag trying to find the offending item.

But it turned out to have been left behind by someone else and they were trying to locate it remotely. The phone was eventually found under a seat and handed to a member of security.

***Henman Hill was rammed late on Tuesday afternoon.

Fans were glued to the big screen, with the majority cheering on British number three Norrie in his efforts to pull of a major upset against world number two Alcaraz.

Barely a spare blade of grass was available as other spectators queued to join them.

Quote of the day

“I’m more for line umpires, to be honest. Sometimes it’s scary to let machines do what they want, you know (smiling)?” – Russian 17th seed Karen Khachanov joined the growing list of players to question Wimbledon’s electronic line calling system following a malfunction during his quarter-final loss to Taylor Fritz.

Picture of the day

Wednesday’s match of the day

Teenage Russian Mirra Andreeva has been one of the standout performers in the women’s draw.

The 18-year-old, who is coached by 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, is bidding to reach a second grand slam semi-final and has been given another Centre Court slot after shining in front of Roger Federer on Monday during her fourth-round defeat of Emma Navarro.

Standing in her way is 2021 Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

The 28-year-old Swiss player is also enjoying her best run at SW19, having missed last year’s tournament after giving birth to daughter Bella in April 2024.

Wednesday weather watch

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time, according to the Met Office. Highs of 28C.