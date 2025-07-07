Defending Wimbledon doubles champion will appeal after receiving largest fine of the tournament
Henry Patten was handed a fine of over £9,000 for allegedly abusing a member of staff
Defending Wimbledon doubles champion Henry Patten has said he will appeal after being handed the largest fine of the 2025 tournament so far.
The British player was given a fine of £9,200 on 29 June after allegedly abusing a member of staff in an incident at an off-site training ground.
And the two-time Grand Slam champion said he will be appealing the fine, explaining that he does not “believe that there has been a full or proper investigation” into the incident, which it is said happened after staff tried to cut a practice session short.
Patten, who is the world number three in doubles, said: “I am disappointed that Wimbledon thought it appropriate to disclose this fine to the media without indicating my appeal, which creates an unfair and inaccurate perception of the incident.
“As this decision is subject to appeal, I have been advised not to speak about this in any detail at this point,” he told the i Paper.
“At this stage I will merely said that I do not believe that there has been a full or proper investigation, nor has Wimbledon acted reasonably or fairly with due process.
“I am disappointed that as the defending male’s doubles champion I am having to address this matter at this point rather than concentrating on playing tennis,” added the 29-year-old.
Patten, who won the 2024 doubles tournament alongside partner Harri Heliovaara, is set to face British duo Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash in the quarter-finals on Wednesday 9 July.
Wimbledon has handed out fines totalling around £37,000 so far in 2025, including those dished out during the qualifying period and the first week. Offences included audible obscenities, abuse of equipment and unsportsmanlike conduct.
And Patten joins some of the game’s biggest players in being handed large fines during the championships, with Novak Djokovic landing a £6,300 penalty for smashing his racket in 2023 and Nick Kyrgios being fined £8,350 for spitting towards a spectator in 2022.
