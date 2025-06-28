Harriet Dart wants to move on from storm over her comments towards Lois Boisson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harriet Dart admits she was affected by the storm that followed her on-court comments towards Lois Boisson.

What would have been a very low-key match at a minor tournament in Rouen in April became one of the most talked about of the year after Dart asked the umpire to tell Boisson to put on deodorant, saying: “She smells really bad.”

The unkind remarks quickly blew up on social media and, although Dart later issued a fulsome apology, they came to the fore again when Boisson went on an unexpected run to the semi-finals of her home grand slam at the French Open.

A quick internet search shows that it is something that is likely to follow Dart around for a while, but the 28-year-old is hoping to put it behind her.

“I’d be lying if (I said) it didn’t affect me a little bit,” said Dart ahead of a first-round Wimbledon match against Hungary’s Dalma Galfi on Monday.

“I’m human but also we all make mistakes and I just tried to look forward. I’ve gone through some difficulties these weeks. I don’t always share what I go through but I’m just looking forward and preparing the best I can.

“I’ve also played some really good players so it’s been tough, I’ve had a change of coaching as well, so there’s been a lot going on.

“I don’t know why we’re still talking about this, it’s been months now. I feel like I answered a lot of the questions that were asked of me and that’s it. I really just want to put it behind me.”

It has been a tough year on the court for Dart, whose ranking has slipped outside the top 100.

Since the Boisson incident, she has won only one of seven matches, but she hopes she has turned a corner after missing two match points against reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in Eastbourne earlier this week.

“For me, my level is more important (than results),” said Dart, who needed a wild card to get into Wimbledon.

“Last week I had a really high-quality match. I didn’t get quite over the line but I was much happier than the weeks previously, I’d not played very well at all. I’d competed hard but my tennis wasn’t really there. If my level’s good then results will come in time.”

Away from the court, Dart revealed she has been getting stuck into Lego sets to take her mind off tennis.

“My family and I love to do Lego at home,” she said. “I take it on the road, I’ve got a lot of cars. It’s fun, it’s very peaceful.”