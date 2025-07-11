Grigor Dimitrov provides injury update from hospital after Wimbledon heartbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grigor Dimitrov has described his withdrawal from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Jannik Sinner as “one of the most painful moments” of his career.

The Bulgarian was leading the world No 1 by two sets and seemed bound for the last four when he suffered a right pectoral muscle injury during the third set on Centre Court.

The 34-year-old has now been unable to complete a match in five grand slam tournaments during a career oft disrupted by injury, but this was a particularly tough moment given the level which he had found to leave Sinner, struggling himself with an elbow injury, on the brink of exit.

“Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us,” Dimitrov posted on Instagram, accompanying a photo of him in a hospital bed.

“Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career.

“Thank you for the overwhelming wave of love — from family, friends, fans, colleagues, to the entire tennis community… your messages have genuinely lifted me through these hard times. Thank you all. Truly. Recovery starts now. I’ll see you all soon.”

Serving at 2-2 in the third set, having won the first two sets 6-3, 7-5, Dimitrov went to ground holding the right hand side of his chest, having just hit an ace.

Dimitrov had suffered a similar fate at Wimbledon 12 months ago, when he had to retire from his match against Danil Medvedev due to an abductor tear.