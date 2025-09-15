Great Britain preparing for Billie Jean King Cup opener against Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain prepare to get their Billie Jean King Cup bid under way in the absence of Emma Raducanu as they face Japan in the tournament’s quarter-finals in Shenzhen, China.

British number one Raducanu pulled out of the team event to focus on her wild card entry to the Korea Open, and as the fixtures clash she was replaced earlier this month by Fran Jones.

Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burr make up the rest of the team, who start against Japan on September 18 at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

Prior to that it is the home nation who open the event, with the 17th-ranked Chinese team facing reigning champions Italy, who are led by the in-form Jasmine Paolini.

She said: “It’s great to be back playing the Billie Jean King Cup with the team. I really like to play in a team. Every time it’s an honour, of course, to represent Italy in this competition.

“We have been practising together, enjoying the time together. It’s fun. Maybe it’s a bit different from a single tournament but I really like it.

“Hopefully I’m going to play to a good level. If I play tomorrow I’m going to fight until the last ball. Hopefully it’s going to be a good match for us.”

Spain’s first clash in Shenzhen is against Ukraine, with Kazakhstan, whose team includes 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, facing the USA before the quarter-final stage closes with Britain’s tie against Japan.

Rybakina individually has a strong record in the Billie Jean King Cup, winning nine of 11 singles clashes in the event and coming into the tournament on a five-match winning streak.

She said: “I honestly didn’t know about the statistics but it’s good that the statistics are positive.

“Hopefully it’s going to be the same this week, it’s really important to play for your country, for sure.

“It’s a big motivation and also pressure at the same time, but I’m really happy to be with the team here.

“Hopefully we can get the win. I think we have a chance, the team is really strong.”

The semi-finals take place over the following two days, with the final scheduled for September 21.

Should Great Britain, who are ranked second in the tournament, make it to the final they will bid to win it for the first time after partaking every year since its inception as the Federation Cup in 1963.