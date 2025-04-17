French Open confirms plans for tribute to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rafael Nadal is to be honoured for his achievements at Roland Garros with a ceremony at this year’s French Open.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, a 14-time Roland Garros champion, retired in November last year.

Organisers confirmed on Thursday that a ceremony will be held on the Philippe-Chatrier Court on the opening Sunday, May 25, after the day’s matches have been completed.

Gilles Moretton, the president of the French Tennis Federation, also revealed plans for Nadal to take up an ambassadorial role at Roland Garros.

“Here we announce something that seemed a priority to us, to first pay tribute to Rafael Nadal,” he said.

“It’s a love story. I think it’s important to talk about a love story because he has deep respect for the tournament, for clay, and we have the same respect for the player, for the ambassador he can become for Roland Garros and for the federation.”

Nadal won the last of his 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros in 2022.

His final appearance at the Paris tournament was last year when, as an unseeded player, he was unlucky to draw the then world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round and was beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

open image in gallery Rafael Nadal won the last of his 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros ( Getty Images for ITF )

Zverev became only the third player, along with Robin Soderling and Novak Djokovic (twice), to beat Nadal at the French Open, with his incredible win-loss record standing at 112-4.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said the precise details of the tribute are being kept under wraps.

“Rafa has of course marked the history of Roland Garros in many different ways and his 14 titles will perhaps remain unequalled in a Grand Slam tournament,” she said.

“He will not be playing this year at Roland Garros, but he will be very present by our side for this 2025 edition.

open image in gallery Nadal will be honoured at Ronald Garros, a year after playing his final match on the hallowed clay ( PA Wire )

“Rafa has an important bond with Roland Garros. We want it to be a surprise.”

Mauresmo also confirmed there will be tributes paid to Mary Pierce to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her victory, and to another French player, 38-year-old Richard Gasquet, who will retire after the tournament.

Speaking at the annual pre-tournament press conference at Roland Garros, Mauresmo revealed the prize money this year has increased by just over five per cent to 56.3million euros (£48.36m).

It was confirmed the tournament will persist with using line judges rather than the electronic line calling used at the other three Grand Slams.

Mauresmo also revealed a fan zone for 5,000 people will open on the Place de la Concorde from June 4 to June 9, from the quarter-finals to the finals.