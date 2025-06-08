French Open prize money 2025: How much do players earn round by round?
The men’s and women’s singles champions will win £2.13m in 2025
French Open prize money is up by six per cent in 2025, with €2,550,000 (£2.13m) up for grabs for the men’s and women’s singles champions at Roland Garros.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will compete for the men’s crown, after Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller to become a two-time grand slam champion.
Total prize money for the tournament’s main draw is to €56,352,000m (£47.3m), with players winning more the further they progress through the rounds.
By comparison, the winner of the Wimbledon singles titles won £2.7m last year, while the US Open winner won £2.66m and the Australian Open champion received £1.76m.
Here’s a full breakdown of the French Open prize pot.
French Open 2025 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles
Winner €2,550,000 (£2.13m)
Runner-up €1,275,000 (£1.07m)
Semi-finalists €690,000 (£579,000)
Quarter-finalists €440,000 (£369,000)
Fourth round €265,000 (£222,300)
Third round €168,000 (£141,000)
Second round €117,000 (£98,130)
First round €78,000 (£65,420)
Men’s and women’s doubles (in € )
Winners 590,000
Runners-up 295,000
Semi-finalists 148,000
Quarter-finalists 80,000
Third round 43,500
Second round 27,500
First round 17,500
Mixed doubles (in € )
Winners 122,000
Runners-up 61,000
Semi-finalists 31,000
Quarter-finalists 17,500
Second round 10,000
First round 5,000
Wheelchair men’s and women’s singles (in € )
Winner 63,900
Runner-up 31,950
Semi-finalists 20,600
Quarter-finalists 12,360
First round 8,750
Wheelchair men’s and women’s doubles (in € )
Winner 21,650
Runner-up 11,350
Semi-finalists 8,250
Quarter-finalists 5,150
