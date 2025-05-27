Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French Open order of play and day three schedule including Jack Draper, Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic

Everything you need to know ahead of the third day of action at Roland Garros

Michael Jones
Tuesday 27 May 2025 02:35 EDT
Novak Djokovic returns to Roland Garros hoping to win another French Open title
Novak Djokovic returns to Roland Garros hoping to win another French Open title (AP)

Novak Djokovic returns to Roland Garros hoping to improve on his recent poor form and claim another French Open title this year when his campaign gets started against the USA’s Mackenzie McDonald this afternoon.

The second grand slam of the year continues with Djokovic up third on Court Philippe Chatrier following Coco Gauff’s clash with Australia’s Olivia Gadecki. Gauff enters the tournament as the women’s singles second seed and will hope for another lengthy run after reaching the finals of the Madrid and Italian Opens. She lost both of those matches but has impressed on clay and a first French Open title is not out of reach for the heavy hitting American.

Frenchman Gael Monfils headlines the evening session on the main court with the 38-year-old facing off against Hugo Dellien hoping to awe the partisan crowd.

The British interest on Tuesday lies with Jack Draper who is out last on Court Suzanne Lenglen for his match against Italy’s Mattia Bellucci, Cameron Norrie who heads out first on Court Simonne-Mathieu to face 11th seed Daniil Medvedev, ahead of the fan-favourite Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles, and Sonay Kartal, who is third on Court 9.

The French Open runs until 8 June. Here’s the order of play for day three:

French Open order of play (Tuesday 27 May)

all times BST

Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11am)

  • Varvara Gracheva v Sofia Kenin
  • Olivia Gadecki v Coco Gauff
  • Mackenzie Macdonald v Novak Djokovic
  • Gael Monfils v Hugo Dellien (from 7:15pm UK time)

Suzanne Lenglen (from 10am)

  • Mirra Andreeva v Cristina Bucsa
  • Alexander Zverev v Learner Tien
  • Anca Todoni v Jessica Pegula
  • Mattia Bellucci v Jack Draper

Simonne Mathieu (from 10am)

  • Daniil Medvedev v Cameron Norrie
  • Magdalena Frech v Ons Jabeur
  • Corentin Moutet v Clement Tabur (Q)
  • Karolina Muchova v Alycia Parks

Court 9 (from 10am)

Third on court: Sonay Kartal v Erika Andreeva

Court 14 (from 10am)

First on court: Alex De Minaur v Laslo Djere

