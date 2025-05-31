Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley were forced to play through fireworks during their French Open clash as Paris Saint-Germain supporters built up to their Champions League final against Inter Milan.

While the Champions League final is being held in Munich, PSG supporters will gather to watch the match on big screens at their Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

The Parc des Princes is just a few hundred yards away from Roland Garros, the site of the French Open, with Norrie and Fearnley playing their match on the Court Simonne-Mathieu, the closest court to the Parc des Princes.

Fireworks and booming explosions could be heard through their third-round contest, and were particularly loud with an hour to go until kick-off as Norrie served for the second-set tiebreak.

Novak Djokovic’s match against Filip Misolic will start on Court Philippe-Chatrier just 45 minutes before kick-off in Munich, and French Open organisers have decided to close the roof to potentially limit any distractions.

Djokovic had previously had his request to watch the Champions League final denied after being scheduled to play on Saturday night.

A host of top players had pleaded with organisers to ensure their third-round matches did not clash with the big game.

Djokovic even said after his win over Corentin Moutet: “It’s going to be PSG that I will support.

open image in gallery Norrie played through the fireworks ( REUTERS )

“I will definitely watch it if I’m not playing the night session. Yeah, that will be nice. FYI, Roland Garros schedule…”

Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had also said that she did not think the Champions League final would disrupt the French Open.

“The Champions League final won’t change much for us,” Mauresmo said. “We are trying to do the utmost for the tournament. We are very happy for PSG but we are organising our own event.

“There will be 15,000 people here so we want to give them the best possible match.

“We can’t prohibit people to watch their telephone and to follow the football match simultaneously.

“There won’t be 10 or 20 goals. If once or twice we have a bit of an uproar, it’s going to be fine.”