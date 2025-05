Emma Raducanu ‘overcame illness’ in mammoth battle with Wang Xinyu

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu admitted she was battling an illness as she came through a three-set marathon to book a blockbuster second-round meeting with defending champion Iga Swiatek at the French Open.

The 22-year-old called for the doctor in the first set having rubbed ice on her cheeks and round her eyes as she had her blood pressure checked.

Raducanu then claimed the opening set but Wang rallied to take the second in front of a big crowd on a cramped Court Eight yet the Brit hit back to complete a gutsy 7-5 4-6 6-3 victory in two hours and 44 minutes – the joint-longest match of her career on clay.

Raducanu, who came into the tournament managing a back problem, said: “I think I’m actually really proud of today’s match, more so than a lot of the matches that I played recently or in general, because I woke up and I felt really sick, to be honest.

“I felt bad from the morning. I was just trying and fighting through that. It was really difficult. You know, in the first set, I just felt it straight away and it didn’t really go away throughout the whole match.

“To have kind of come through that and overcome how I was feeling, I’m really happy with and I didn’t let it kind of, you know…it would have been easy to kind of let it drag me down.

“I don’t know why I’ve struggled today. The last few days, I’ve just not really been feeling great. I guess I’m managing a few things. I’m glad I can have some rest and hopefully rest up before playing Wednesday.”

She will certainly need to be in top condition when she faces Swiatek, who routed Raducanu 6-0 6-1 in just an hour and 10 minutes at the Australian Open.

“I feel like Iga’s always played really well when we have played,” added the 2021 US Open champion.

“I’m looking forward to kind of going out and playing her again. I think in the last month, I have made good strides with my game and my mentality, as well, big time.

“I think this time, yeah, it’s great. I get another crack at the best in the world and I’m looking forward to playing on a big court probably as well.”