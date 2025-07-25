Emma Raducanu v Maria Sakkari: Start time, TV channel and how to watch Washington Open online
Raducanu has already secured British No 1 status with her progress in Washington DC
Emma Raducanu takes on Greek wildcard Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals of the Washington Open today.
Raducanu saw off Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the second round, having stunned seventh seed Marta Kostyuk in her opening match.
Sakkari was a surprise winner herself as she knocked out second seed Emma Navarro to progress.
Raducanu, who will reclaim the British No 1 ranking from Katie Boulter when the WTA rankings are released on Monday, is also into the women's doubles semi-finals, playing alongside Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina.
Raducanu is searching for her first WTA Tour title since winning the US Open in 2021.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Raducanu v Sakkari?
The quarter-final match is scheduled to take place at 5pm BST today, Friday 25 July, on the Stadium Court at the HG FitzGerald Tennis Center.
TV channel
Raducanu v Sakkari will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the Sky Sports website and app.
What Raducanu said after beating Osaka
"I thought it was going to be a really difficult match. Naomi's won four slams, she's been world number one, won Masters," Raducanu told Sky Sports. "She's so dangerous and on the hard courts, I think she's particularly comfortable.
"I knew I was going to have to play well and manage my own service games, which I'm really proud of how I did. I was making some inroads in her service game after I got used to it a little bit.
"I'm really pleased with how I handled the ball speed and conditions here in DC."
Who she could play next
If Raducanu can beat Sakkari, she will up against either Clara Tauson or Anna Kalinskaya in the semi-finals.
