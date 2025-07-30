Emma Raducanu v Peyton Stearns: Start time, TV channel and how to watch National Bank Open online
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash in Montreal
Emma Raducanu will bid to continue her strong hard-court form as the British No 1 takes on Peyton Stearns at the National Bank Open.
A run to the semi-finals of the Citi Open in Washington DC last week saw Raducanu vault above Katie Boulter as the highest Briton in the WTA rankings, and the 22-year-old is off to a good start in Montreal, too.
Raducanu progressed past Elena-Gabriela Ruse in hot and humid conditions to reach the second round, with her serve again in fine working order.
Stearns will pose a challenge, though - the American was a quarter-finalist in Montreal last year, though has lost both previous meetings between the pair.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Emma Raducanu vs Peyton Stearns?
The second round match is the fourth scheduled on Rogers Court on Wednesday 30 July at the National Bank Open, and will not commence before 11pm BST (6pm local time). It precedes an encounter between Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova and Lulu Sun.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the WTA Tour event live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Who will the winner face?
Either Raducanu or Stearns will take on the winner of that match between Anisimova and Sun
